French envoy congratulates International Solar Alliance for obtaining UNGA observer status

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain on Monday congratulated International Solar Alliance (ISA) on obtaining the observer status by UN General Assembly (UNGA) and said it will scale up solar power and implement the "One Sun, One World, One Grid" vision."

Taking to Twitter, ambassador Lenain said that it's a sign of the growing importance of this Alliance co-chaired by France and India.

"Congratulations @isolaralliance on obtaining the Observer Status @UN General Assembly! It's a sign of the growing importance of this Alliance co-chaired by France and India. It will help our efforts to scale up #solar power and implement the "One Sun, One World, One Grid" vision," Lenain tweeted.

Last week the ISA was unanimously granted observer status by the UNGA. The fourth general assembly of the ISA, was held earlier in October.

A total of 108 countries participated in the Assembly, including 74 Member Countries and 34 Observer and Prospective Countries, 23 Partner Organizations and 33 Special Invitee Organisations.

The launch of the ISA was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and former French President Francois Hollande in November 2015, at the 21st session of the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Paris, France.

In October 2018, the idea for the One Sun One World One Grid (OSOWOG) initiative was put forth by PM Modi, at the First Assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA). He had called for connecting solar energy supply across borders.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor