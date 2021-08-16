French Foreign Minister, Antony Blinken discuss 'dramatic situation' in Kabul over phone

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian had a telephonic conversation with his US counterpart Antony Blinken on the "dramatic situation" in Kabul.

"Today in the evening, I phoned my counterpart, Secretary of State Blinken to discuss the dramatic situation in Kabul. We are comprehensively mobilised to ensure safe and quick evacuation of our citizens and representatives of the Afghan civil society, who are facing a threat over their activities," Le Drian tweeted on late Sunday.

Afghanistan government collapsed earlier in the day with President Ashraf Ghani leaving the country and the Taliban's entry into the capital, the New York Times reported.

Taliban terrorists are assuming control of the Afghan capital of Kabul and have taken control of the presidential palace.

Reports suggest that the movement will soon proclaim the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan former President Hamid Karzai along with Abdullah Abdullah and former Mujahideen leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar have formed a Coordination Council in order to prevent chaos and manage affairs related to a peaceful transfer of power.

As the Taliban claimed control over the Afghan capital, several countries evacuated diplomatic personnel from the country, and crowds of people flocked to the Kabul airport in an attempt to leave Afghanistan.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor