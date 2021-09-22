French Foreign Minister Le Drian meets Jaishankar, discuss strengthening strategic partnership, cooperation in Indo-Pacific

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Tuesday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed ways to strengthen strategic partnership and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific between the two nations.

"After the call between Prez @EmmanuelMacron and PM @NarendraModi, I discussed with @DrSJaishankar in New York how to strengthen our strategic partnership and our cooperation in the #IndoPacific. -French FM @JY_LeDrian," tweeted Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India.

Jaishankar is in New York for United Nations General Assembly meeting.

Jaishankar will hold around 15 bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday including those with Iran, Australia, Egypt and Indonesia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for the US on Wednesday morning where he will address the UNGA session and participate in the Quad leaders' summit.

The theme of this year's general debate is "Building resilience through hope to recover from COVID19, rebuild sustainably, respond to planet's needs, respect people's rights and revitalise UN".

Top leaders from across the world have already started converging in New York for UNGA high-level debate week. The UNGA meeting this year is in a hybrid format but a large number of leaders are expected to arrive in New York.

Several meetings on Afghstan are also likely to take place. Qatar is also orgsing meetings in which India is likely to participate.

