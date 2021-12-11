French President Macron pledges to help Ukraine preserve its territorial integrity, sovereignty

In a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday pledged France's determination to help Kiev preserve its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The pledge came as the European Union warned Russia it would face consequences if it invaded Ukraine after amassing troops on the border with its south-western neighbour, reported France24.

Macron said both presidents agreed on the need to relaunch talks under the four-way Normandy format, which involves Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany.

It aimed to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine, where Russia-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces.

The French president added that he will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days and that he would speak with Zelensky again in Brussels on December 15, reported France24.

Macron's phone conversation with Zelensky came amid rising tensions in eastern Europe following Russia's recent build-up of troops near the Ukrainian border.

( With inputs from ANI )

