French President says Afghanistan must not become safe haven for terrorists as Taliban seize power

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that Afghanistan must not become a safe haven for terrorists again as the Taliban seize control in the country after the collapse of Ashraf Ghani-led government.

Macron said that it's France's duty to "protect those who helped us: interpreters, drivers, cooks and so many others," CNN reported on Monday.

He also expressed his concern that Afghanistan's continuous destabilisation may lead to the migrant influx to Europe.

"We will therefore set up an initiative, with Germany and other European countries, to build a robust, coordinated and united response without delay, which will involve the fight against irregular flows," CNN quoted Macron as saying.

Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace. The terrorist group is now everywhere in the capital, walking the streets of Kabul with ease (and with American weapons in hand).

Soon after the terror group claimed control over the Afghan capital, several countries evacuated diplomatic personnel from the country, and crowds of people flocked to the Kabul airport in an attempt to leave Afghanistan.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held a meeting on Afghanistan on Monday morning under the Indian presidency.

Expressing deep concerns over reported serious violations of international humanitarian law and human rights abuses in Afghanistan, the UNSC has called for an immediate cessation of all hostilities and the establishment of a new government that is united, inclusive and representative.

UNSC members also called for urgent talks to resolve the current crisis of authority in the country and to arrive at a peaceful settlement through an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned process of national reconciliation.

( With inputs from ANI )

