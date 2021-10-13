G20 countries voice support for continued UN presence in Afghanistan

The leaders of the G20 countries called on Tuesday for a permanent United Nations presence in Afghanistan, insisting on safety for the organization's personnel, the Italian government said.

Earlier in the day, the G20 Extraordinary Leaders' Meeting on Afghanistan was convened in a virtual format in Rome. It was held in an extended format and included representatives from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. Russia was represented at the meeting by Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and the Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov.

"The UN plays an essential role to address the crisis in Afghanistan. Its continued presence in the country must be preserved," the meeting's chair said in a summary statement.

The G20 countries also expressed their support for the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, including its role in coordination of international aid.

"The G20 calls on the Afghan authorities to ensure the safety, security and freedom of movement of all UN and associated personnel, as well as all the Diplomatic Missions staff and humanitarian workers throughout the country," the group added.

In mid-August, the Taliban (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) entered Kabul. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations came to a close, the Taliban announced the composition of the all-male interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001. (ANI/Sputnik)

