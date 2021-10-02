Gandhi Jayanti: Charge d'affaires inaugurates art exhibition in Kathmandu on 152nd anniversary

On the occasion of 152nd Gandhi Jayanti, an art exhibition on the theme "Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy for a better world" was inaugurated on Saturday by Charge d'affaires Namgya Khampa at Nepal Art Council, Kathmandu.

The exhibition was organised by Shivata Love Foundation with the support of BP Koirala India-Nepal Foundation (BPKF), Kathmandu. An official release stated that this exhibition will be thrown open to the public from October 03-08, 2021.

A 'Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening and Awareness Programe' and a 'Blood Donation Camp' were also organised by National Hospital and Cancer Research Centre and Indian Citizens Association of Nepal (ICAN) in association with Embassy of India at Agrawal Bhawan, Kamalpokhari, Kathmandu.

Noted actor, Manisha Koirala graced the occasion and shared her experiences and perspective about fighting against cancer. Officials from the Embassy, members of Indian community and friends of India in Nepal participated in the camps. These two events were also part of the Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF) Day celebrations.

An interaction programme on Life of Gandhiji was organized at Nepal-Bharat Library where scholars and students from various universities of Kathmandu participated, the release said. A movie titled 'India's Struggle for Freedom' on the life and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi was screened and a quiz competition on Mahatma Gandhi was also organized at the Nepal-Bharat Library.

Earlier today, officers of the Embassy paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue within the Embassy premises.

Celebrations to mark Gandhi Jayanti were part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independent India.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor