Gandhi Jayanti: In Dubai, Piyush Goyal calls Bapu a role model for every Indian

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary at Consulate General of India in Dubai.

Speaking on the occasion, Goyal said, "Mahatma Gandhi was instrumental in getting us freedom, he is the father of the nation, a role model for every Indian, but one must also acknowledge his deep philosophical, spiritual and emotional connect both with the people of India and the world."

While referring to the principles that Mahatma Gandhi had advocated, he said, "Mahatma continues to inspire generations of Indians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the last seven and a half years has truly followed the principles that Mahatma Gandhi Ji had advocated, he has focused on the fundamental issues before the country to improve the lives of the people of India to give a better future to our children."

Highlighting the first principle by Mahatma Gandhi to serve the poorest of the poor, Goyal said, "Serving the Daridra Narayana or the poorest of the poor, which is the first principle by which the Modi government has worked over the last seven and a half years was articulated by Mahatma Gandhi Ji."

"His message of non-violence will always be remembered, my tributes to Mahatma Gandhi Ji on his birth anniversary and I pray that the nation prospers, every citizen of India has a better future as guided by Mahatma Gandhi Ji, " Goyal added.

( With inputs from ANI )

