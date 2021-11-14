Gas explosion in Mexico City leaves one dead, 12 injured
An explosion caused by accumlation of gas inside a house in Mexico City killed one person and injured 12 others on Saturday, authorities said.
The explosion occurred at about 9:40 a.m. local time (1540 GMT) in the Pensil Norte neighborhood, said the city's Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection.
The deceased was a 20-year-old woman whose body was located in the rubble of the house that collapsed.
No other houses or properties were damaged in the explosion. (ANI/Xinhua)
