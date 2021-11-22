Genesis unveils 'Electrified GV70' model for the first time at Guangzhou Auto show

Genesis brand unveiled its 'Electrified GV70' model for the first time at the 'China Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition' held at the Chinese Export Commodities Exhibition Hall on the 19th.

The Electrified GV70 unveiling event was broadcast worldwide via live streaming of Genesis' official YouTube account.

At the event, Genesis brand President Jang Jae-hoon introduced the direction of electrification and Genesis design executive director Lee Sang-yeop explained the car design. Then, Genesis' China branch director Markus Henne talked about its sales strategies in the Chinese market.

"Since the launch of the brand under the promise of 'having a positive impact on customers,' Genesis' global vision to create a sustainable future based on the electrification has still continued," said Genesis president Jang Jae-hoon. "We are glad to step toward a sustainable future with you."

"I am happy to meet with Chinese customers, who are full of youth and energy, through the Electrified GV70 model," said Genesis design director Lee Sang-yeop. "The Electrified GV70 is not just a new electric SUV model, but Genesis' unique design that pioneered a new area." (ANI/Global Economic)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor