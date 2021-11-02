Georgia reports 2,141 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia on Monday reported 2,141 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 721,388, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

Data from the NCDC showed that 5,081 more patients recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 665,599.

Meanwhile, 44 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 10,089.

The NCDC said 19,886 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours around the country.

As of Monday, the country had administered 1,978,857 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the NCDC. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

