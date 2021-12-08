German Bundestag meeting that will elect new Chancellor starts

A German Bundestag meeting that will elect a new chancellor started in Berlin on Wednesday, according to the N24 tv channel's broadcast.

Lawmakers are expected to elect Olaf Scholz who will replace Angela Merkel, the broadcast showed. (ANI/Sputnik)

