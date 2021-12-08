German Bundestag meeting that will elect new Chancellor starts
By ANI | Published: December 8, 2021 02:11 PM2021-12-08T14:11:26+5:302021-12-08T14:20:12+5:30
A German Bundestag meeting that will elect a new chancellor started in Berlin on Wednesday, according to the N24 tv channel's broadcast.
Lawmakers are expected to elect Olaf Scholz who will replace Angela Merkel, the broadcast showed. (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
