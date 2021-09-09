Get vaccinated or you will lose your job, two major airlines issue orders

Currently, the number of covid cases are increasing in many countries of the world. Against the backdrop of these growing covid cases, the world’s two largest airlines have made a big decision. Canada's West Jet and United States of America have made it mandatory for all their employees to take the covid vaccine. It also said employees would be fired if they fail to get the vaccine.

Canada's West Jet has asked all its employees to report vaccinations by September 24 or to be fully vaccinated by October 30. According to the company, vaccinations will be required for existing employees, and new employees will be vaccinated in the near future.

Meanwhile, United Airlines in the United States has set a September 27 deadline. It will be mandatory for all employees to be vaccinated by this date. Vaccination has been made mandatory by issuing an official order from the company. If not vaccinated, employees will lose their jobs and will not be paid.