'Gilli-danda' turns violent in UP, 1 dead

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 8 What began as the children's game took a violent turn and left dead one adult and four injured.

The incident took place in the Shahpur Dasar village under Asmoli police circle in Sambhal on Monday evening.

Two groups of children, playing 'gilli-danda', entered into a dispute over the game which turned violent when their families both political rivals got involved in the matter.

The two families of Anees and Asim, pelted stones at each other and one of them opened fire which left a 65-year-old man dead and four injured.

The deceased, identified as Abdul Razaak, had returned home after offering prayers when he was hit by a bullet. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

The injured persons, including a woman, have been hospitalised.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Chakresh Mishra said that based on the complaint by Razaak's family, a case has been registered under various IPC sections against those allegedly involved. He said that further investigations are underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor