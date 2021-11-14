Glasgow pact sees progress, but not bold enough to keep 1.5C alive (IANS Analysis)

By IANS | Published: November 14, 2021 02:27 PM2021-11-14T14:27:03+5:302021-11-14T14:45:20+5:30

BY VISHAL GULATI Glasgow, Nov 14 The 26th meeting of the Conference of Parties Disclaimer: This post has ...

Glasgow pact sees progress, but not bold enough to keep 1.5C alive (IANS Analysis) | Glasgow pact sees progress, but not bold enough to keep 1.5C alive (IANS Analysis)

Glasgow pact sees progress, but not bold enough to keep 1.5C alive (IANS Analysis)

Next
BY VISHAL GULATI

Glasgow, Nov 14 The 26th meeting of the Conference of Parties

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Vishal gulatiglasgowVishal gulatiglasgow