Glasgow pact sees progress, but not bold enough to keep 1.5C alive (IANS Analysis)
By IANS | Published: November 14, 2021 02:27 PM2021-11-14T14:27:03+5:302021-11-14T14:45:20+5:30
BY VISHAL GULATI Glasgow, Nov 14 The 26th meeting of the Conference of Parties Disclaimer: This post has ...
BY VISHAL GULATI
Glasgow, Nov 14 The 26th meeting of the Conference of Parties
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app