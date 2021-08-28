Global community should learn from its past mistakes, engage with Taliban: Pakistan NSA on Afghan-crises

Pakistan has urged the international community to learn from its past mistakes and engage with the Taliban in order to avoid a humanitarian and refugee crisis in Afghanistan.

In the wake of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan again after a gap of 20 years, Pakistan's national security advisor Moeed Yusuf has said that the international community should not create a security vacuum by "abandoning" ordinary Afghans, Alena Media TV reported.

"Another humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan was not inevitable, but only if the international community learn from the mistakes of the past and do not create a security vacuum by abandoning ordinary Afghans," Yusuf was cited as saying.

Pakistan's NSA said that the on-ground reality is that the Taliban are in control but he said. "We must keep them honest to their promises, but engage for the sake of the average Afghans. Otherwise, we will end up in the same place. It wasn't good last time."

Pakistan has always been blamed of extending support to Taliban terrorists and providing a safe haven to the insurgent groups and their affiliates. The Taliban with the help of the Pakistani Army had also intensified attacks in Afghanistan before the hostile takeover by the terrorist group.

In July, demonstrators raised their voices in several countries against Islamabad's role in the Afghanistan debacle and blamed the country for helping the Taliban. Voices from across the world have been increasingly urging hard-hitting economic sanctions on Pakistan for its proxy war in Afghanistan.

Many experts and the majority of Afghans believe that Islamabad is behind the Taliban's aggressive advance against the government forces in Afghanistan and that Islamabad has been assisting the terror group on all possible fronts.

( With inputs from ANI )

