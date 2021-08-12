Go First inducts 49th Airbus A320neo aircraft into its fleet

Mumbai, Aug 12 Budget airline Go First, formerly known as GoAir, said on Wednesday it has inducted the 49th Airbus A320neo aircraft into its fleet.

The airline had placed a firm order for the delivery of 144 Airbus A320neo aircraft as part of its growth plan. Out of the 144 aircraft, the airline has already taken delivery of 49 aircraft.

Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, Go First, said: "We at Go First believe that the airline is uniquely placed with its ultra-low cost structure that has always stood us in good stead.

"Go First has one of the youngest fleet globally an average fleet age of 3.7 years as on February 2021. As on February 10, 2021, 82 per cent of our fleet is predominantly fuel efficient A320neos - which are 17 to 20 per cent more fuel-efficient than the A320ceo aircraft with the lightest configuration."

The airline has a total fleet size of 57 aircraft.

