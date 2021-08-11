Google likely to cut salary of employees who chose to work from home

Due to the Corona pandemic and lockdown, the majority of people in the country are working from home. If in the near future these people choose to work in permanent work-from-home mode, their salaries may be cut. According to world giant Google, the decision to cut the salaries of employees who choose to work from home in the future may be made. Google plans to cut the salaries of all employees who work from home permanently. A variety of experiments are being conducted in Silicon Valley, USA, on the work-from-home approach and the staff working under it. Silicon Valley is known for setting trends for large companies around the world.

A Google spokesperson said: "Our company determines its employees' packages based on location. We pay our employees based on what city they work in, how cheap or expensive their living, food and drink are."

These companies have also reduced the salaries of their employees -

Previously, companies like Reddit and Zillow, along with Facebook and Twitter, have similarly slashed the salaries of their employees. All these companies use the model that determines the salary according to the location. Google launched the Work Location Tool in June.