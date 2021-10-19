Greece: 6.0-magnitude quake hits Karpathos
October 19, 2021
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted 149 km Southeast of Karpathos, Greece at 0532 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 37.84 km, was initially determined to be at 34.5727 degrees north latitude and 28.3919 degrees east longitude.
No casualties have been reported yet. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
