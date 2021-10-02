Grenade lobbed on CRPF party in Kashmir, no casualties

Srinagar, Oct 2 Terrorists lobbed a grenade on a CRPF party and resorted to firing in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday evening, but no loss of life or injury was reported, officials said.

Sources said that a grenade was lobbed by the terrorists towards a CRPF naka party at KP road in Anantnag. However, it missed the target, causing no injuries or loss of life.

Additional police parties have reached the spot. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to nab the attackers.

