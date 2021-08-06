Growth Chasing: RBI retains rates, accommodative stance

By IANS | Published: August 6, 2021 10:42 AM2021-08-06T10:42:04+5:302021-08-06T10:55:06+5:30

Mumbai, Aug 6 To continue with its growth supporting stance, the Reserve Bank of India retained its key ...

Growth Chasing: RBI retains rates, accommodative stance | Growth Chasing: RBI retains rates, accommodative stance

Growth Chasing: RBI retains rates, accommodative stance

Next

Mumbai, Aug 6 To continue with its growth supporting stance, the Reserve Bank of India retained its key short-term lending rates during the third monetary policy review of FY22.

Besides, the growth-oriented accommodative stance was retained to give a push to economic activity despite high retail inflation levels.

Accordingly, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank voted to maintain the repo rate, or short-term lending rate, for commercial banks at 4 per cent.

Likewise, the reverse repo rate was kept unchanged at 3.35 per cent, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the 'Bank Rate' at 4.25 per cent.

It was widely expected that MPC would hold rates and the accommodative stance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Reserve Bank Of IndiaMonetary Policy CommitteeThe finance ministry of indiaMonetary policy committee of the rbiCentral board of reserve bank of indiaReserve bank of india governorFinance ministry and reserve bank of indiaNew india strategyReserve bank of india's boardDeputy governor of reserve bank of india