Growth Stance: MPC to hold rates despite excess liquidity (IANS Poll)
By IANS | Published: October 6, 2021 12:06 PM2021-10-06T12:06:04+5:302021-10-06T12:15:09+5:30
Mumbai, Oct 6 The Reserve Bank of India will retain key lending rates as well as maintain the ...
Mumbai, Oct 6 The Reserve Bank of India will retain key lending rates as well as maintain the accommodative stance to support growth during the upcoming monetary policy review, say experts.
On the other hand, the central bank might indicate a timeline for commencing solid tapering measure in addition to variable reverse repo rate
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app