Growth Stance: MPC to hold rates despite excess liquidity (IANS Poll)

Published: October 6, 2021

Mumbai, Oct 6 The Reserve Bank of India will retain key lending rates as well as maintain the accommodative stance to support growth during the upcoming monetary policy review, say experts.

On the other hand, the central bank might indicate a timeline for commencing solid tapering measure in addition to variable reverse repo rate

