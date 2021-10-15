Gunfight breaks out at Srinagar's Bemina

Srinagar, Oct 15 An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at Bemina in J&K's Srinagar district on Friday, officials said.

"Encounter has started at Bemina area of Srinagar. Srinagar Police on the job," police said.

The firefight ensued after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under fire and retaliated.

This is the second encounter in Kashmir on Friday. Earlier, one terrorist involved in a recent civilian killing was shot dead in an encounter in Pulwama district. He was identified as Shahid Basir Sheikh from Srinagar.

