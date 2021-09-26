Gunfight breaks out in J&K's Bandipora

Srinagar, Sep 26 A gunfight started between the terrorists and security forces at Watnira in Bandipora district of Kashmir on Sunday morning, officials said.

"Encounter has started at Watnira area of Bandipora. Police and Security Forces are on the job," police said.

The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

