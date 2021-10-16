Gunmen kidnap arrested terrorist's brother in Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 16 Unknown gunmen suspected to be terrorists have kidnapped a person in Nikloora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, sources said.

He is said to be the brother of a terrorist who was recently arrested.

According to reports pistol borne men barged into the house of Shakeel Ahmad Sofi and took him away.

Police forces have reached the spot and launched an operation to track down the kidnapped person.

Pertinently Shakeel's brother Shamim Sofi associated with the LeT was apprehended on October 1. Police said he had joined the terror folds in July 2021. Incriminating material, arms and ammunition including one pistol was recovered from his possession.

