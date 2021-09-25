Gurugram Div Commissioner loses over Rs 4k in credit card fraud

Gurugram, Sep 25 The Gurugram police have booked an unknown person on Friday on charges of allegedly withdrawing Rs 4,767 fraudulently from the bank account of the District Divisional Commissioner.

Rajeev Ranjan, the Gurugram Divisional Commissioner, in a police complaint said on September 23 at nearly 9.15 p.m., an unidentified person had fraudulently done three cash transactions of Rs 3,000, Rs 1,500 and Rs 89 withdrawing a total of Rs 4,767.

"An unknown accused had also attempted to withdraw money on September 24 at nearly 2.12 p.m. but by then I had blocked my credit card and the cash transaction had failed. All the transaction was done via Apple.com/bill," Ranjan told the police.

Following a complaint, a case under relevant sections of the IPC, including the IT Act, was registered against the accused at the Cyber Crime police station in Gurugram.

