Gurugram police to launch special drive against old vehicles

Gurugram, Sep 22 After the Supreme Court imposed a ban on 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles in the National Capital Region (NCR) in view of rising pollution, the Gurugram police will launch a special drive to create awareness among the people and motivate them not to ply such vehicles as it will harm the environment.

According to the police, 14 districts of Haryana, including Gurugram and Faridabad, come under the NCR, in which the use of 15-year-old petrol and 10-year-old diesel vehicles are completely banned.

Under this campaign, the police teams will spread awareness at taxi stands, auto markets and other public places.

During the awareness drive, people found violating the SC order will be booked for flouting traffic norms.

"Gurugram police will take action against people in violation of the rules of the National Green Tribunal and the SC as per rules under the Motor Vehicles Act. Legal action will be taken against the drivers who disobey these orders as per rules," said a traffic police official.

