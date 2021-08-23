Gurugram: Portion of IFFCO Chowk flyover collapses, traffic diverted

Gurugram, Aug 23 A parallel IFFCO Chowk flyover on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway was closed for traffic (from Delhi towards Gurugram) after a portion of its retaining wall collapsed due to damage to a sewer line running right below it.

The incident took place on Sunday. Soon after the incident, the Gurugram Police closed the flyover by deploying barricades to avoid any incident and diverted the traffic.

A team from the concerned department reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

"The flyover has been closed for traffic movement. The traffic personnel are on the spot for traffic management. The Gurugram Police have also been deployed on the spot to stop people movement at the spot," said a Gurugram police official.

