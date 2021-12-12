Gwadar residents demand action against trawler mafia by Pakistan government

Gwadar residents staged a protest here demanding action against the trawler mafia by the Pakistan and provincial governments.

Led by Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman, Balochistan general secretary of Jamaat-i-Islami, the people of the port city launched the 'Gwadar ko haq do' movement 26 days ago, according to the Dawn.

The protests are also against the mega-development plans of the port city as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Earlier, the participants started their procession, carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans in support of their demands and chanting slogans against the provincial government.

Further, the crescendo of voices demanding their rights is only growing louder and the mass of humanity gathering day after day in the port city shows no sign of dispersing.

Meanwhile, it is considered a rare development in the highly securitized province in Pakistan which scores the lowest on the country's human development indices thereby magnifying the present situation.

Speaking to the participants, Maulana Hidayat said police and other law-enforcement agencies blocked the Coastal Highway at Uthal, stopping buses, coaches and other vehicles carrying people to travel towards Gwadar as thousands of people from Karachi and other areas of Sindh wanted to join the sit-in in Gwadar, according to the Dawn.

( With inputs from ANI )

