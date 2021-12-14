Hanoi records highest number of daily COVID-19 infections

Vietnam confirmed 15,377 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health.

The capital city of Hanoi took the lead with 1,000 new cases. This is the first time Hanoi's daily transmissions have hit four digits since the start of the pandemic.

It was followed by Ho Chi Minh City (915), Ben Tre (867), Ca Mau (793), Dong Thap (740), Can Tho (680) and Khanh Hoa (594).

Hanoi's Dong Da district has banned large gatherings and suspended on-site dining from Monday noon after new outbreaks were recorded in a number of wards including Kham Thien, Quoc Tu Giam, Khuong Thuong, and Tho Quan.

Food and beverage establishments can only allow takeaways and must be closed before 9 p.m. Wet markets are also banned. High schools and vocational schools will switch to online classes until further notice.

Vietnam has confirmed 1,428,428 COVID-19 infections so far.

1,055,912 patients have recovered and 28,081 have died.

Almost 58 million people in Vietnam have now been fully inoculated. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

( With inputs from ANI )

