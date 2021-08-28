Haqqani Network-proscribed terror group running Kabul after Taliban takeover

The US who first designated the Haqqani Network as a terrorist group in 2012, is now a part of the government in Afghanistan post the Taliban takeover of the war-torn country.

Without bold action that doesn't cow to the demands of the terrorists now running Afghanistan, there will be many avoidable deaths in the next few weeks--related to the airport operations alone. There will be massive human rights violations, especially against women, said Jason Criss Howk, writing in Clearance Jobs.

A Pakistani protege, Khalil Haqqani, who has a USD 5 million bounty after the US designated him a terrorist, has been pictured in the Afghan capital, Kabul, ahead of talks on forming a new government, reported Clearance Jobs, a career network for professionals with federal government security clearance.

Moreover, Abdullah Abdullah, a former-Republic leader and negotiator for the upcoming government, too confirmed that Haqqani would be responsible for Kabul security.

He attended Pul-e-Kheshti Mosque gathering, where reports say hundreds pledged their allegiance to the Taliban, reported Clearance Jobs.

Beyond designating the group in charge of Kabul as terrorists, "key members have also been individually designated. Haqqani leaders Saidullah Jan, Yahya Haqqani, and Muhammad Omar Zadran, as well as suicide operations Chief Qari Abdul Ra'uf (also known as Qari Zakir), and Ibrahim Haqqani, remain either designated for financial sanctions or are on U.S. most-wanted lists."

The Haqqani network is one of the region's most powerful and feared militant groups, and has been credited with some of the most violent attacks against Afghan forces and their Western allies in recent years.

"The US Government in 2012 designated the Haqqani Network as a Foreign Terrorist Organization because of its involvement in the Afghan insurgency, attacks on US military and civilian personnel and Western interests in Afghanistan, and because of its ties to the Taliban and Al-Qaeda." This is how the US National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) defines the new security sector leaders in Kabul.

Unless the international community finds a way to isolate the Taliban leadership without harming Afghans, this war will get bloody again, said Jason Criss Howk.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor