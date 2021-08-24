Hardeep Puri receives Sri Guru Granth Sahib brought from Kabul

New Delhi, Aug 24 Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday received and carried one of the three 'swaroops' of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib that were brought from Kabul amid chaos in Afghanistan. As India is continuously engaged in evacuation from war-torn country, a group of 77 persons including Afghan Hindus and Sikhs, three copies of Guru Granth Sahib landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Tuesday.

Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and V. Muraleedharan received copies of Guru Granth Sahib and 44 Afghan Sikhs who reached India from Kabul on a special Air India flight.

"Blessed to receive & pay obeisance to three holy Swaroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji from Kabul to Delhi a short while ago," Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted along with a video showing him carrying a copy of the holy book.

The Union Minister thanked Prime Minister Modi for carrying out rescue operations from Afghanistan and said the government is in touch with those in the country. The minister also said all the copies of Guru Granth Sahib have undergone the Covid-19 test.

The three copies of Guru Granth Sahib will be taken to Guru Arjan Dev Ji Gurdwara in the Capital's New Mahavir Nagar. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader R.P. Singh and president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management committee Manjinder Singh Sirsa were also present at the airport.

Sirsa later tweeted, "I request PM & HM to amend CAA and extend the cut-off date from 2014 to 2021 so that people coming from Afghanistan get benefited & lead a safe life here and their children are able to study here".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor