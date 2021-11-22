Harsh Kumar Jain appointed as next Ambassador of India to Ukraine

Published: November 22, 2021

Harsh Kumar Jain was appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Ukraine on Monday.

Harsh Kumar Jain (IFS: 1993), presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Ukraine, said Ministry of External Affairs release.

Jain is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

