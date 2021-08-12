Harvesting of Indian Truffle banned in Pilibhit Reserve

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 12 Harvesting, selling, storing or buying of a wild mushroom specie, known as 'katarua', has been banned in areas around the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR) to reduce man-animal conflict.

Naveen Khandelwal, deputy director of PTR, said: "Katarua that has a meaty texture, is usually grown in the core area of PTR where locals enter illegally to harvest it.

As per the order, people are prohibited from areas close to PTR. The forest officials have warned of legal action if anyone is found involved in the harvesting activities.

The pod shaped mushroom with sizes varying from a centimetre to an inch is tasty and is also considered an aphrodisiac. It fetches a good price in the market depending on demand and supply.

For the foresters in PTR, 'katarua' (Indian Truffle mushroom) is one of the major hurdles in avoiding the man-animal conflict in the monsoon.

The mushroom grows during the monsoon on the mineral-rich forest soil. It is collected and sold in markets after being harvested by the locals living near the tiger reserve.

The man-animal conflicts often results in human death. PTR has witnessed a rise in such conflicts ever since its inception in 2014.

At least a quarter of the deaths, according to the forest officials, have occurred inside forest area where the victim had ventured into to collect katarua.

