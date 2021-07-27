Haryana CM inaugurates Hyundai Motors India headquarters in Gurugram

Gurugram, July 27 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday inaugurated South Korean automobile major Hyundai Motors' India headquarters in Gurugram.

Hyundai Motors India Managing Director and CEO Seon Seob Kim was also present at the event.

According to the company's statement Hyundai Motors India has invested over $4 billion in India and has 17 regional offices and 2,499 customer touchpoints across the country.

According to Kim, the management is planning to appoint more officials by 2023.

The corporate headquarters in Gurugram has a total built-up area of 2,800 square metres and nearly 364 employees work here. It is equipped with 14 electric vehicle (EV) charging points for the staff.

The building is situated near the Delhi-Jaipur national highway at Sector-29 in Gurugram.

The company also expressed its desire to set up a state-of-the-art facility in the state.

The Chief Minister told the media that Haryana is a fast-growing state in the industrial sector and for setting up industries in the state, a single-window system has been created where all approvals can be easily obtained.

"India is performing well in the ease-of-doing-business and the ease-of-living index and Haryana is considered the fastest in both these respects. Haryana is one of the favourite destinations for global investors," Khattar said, adding that Hyundai played a major role towards development in the automobile sector and overall progress in Gurugram.

Speaking at the event, Kim said, "Gurugram in particular is one of India's prominent business and technology hubs. Major global corporations have their corporate fast-growing locations here in Gurugram. The building is equipped with all modern facilities."

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic the company has also adopted all necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Experts from the automobile sector said this is a big achievement for Haryana and Gurugram. This will give a huge boost to the automobile sector and will motivate multinational companies in other sectors to set up their headquarters and manufacturing plants in Gurugram. Along with this new employment opportunities will also be created here for the youth of the state.

Samsung Electronics, POSCO, Doosan Heavy Industries are among the top Korean companies that are already present in Haryana.

