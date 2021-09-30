Haryana man who supplied illicit liquor to Delhi nabbed

New Delhi, Sep 30 A 23-year-old man who was transporting 2,500 quarters of country-made liquor from Haryana was arrested here in the national capital, police officials said on Thursday.

The police said they had received a credible information that a Santro car carrying a big consignment of illicit liquor, would be coming near Bandh Road, in the area of Fatehpur Beri.

Acting on this tip-off, a police team was constituted which laid a trap near Mor Bagh at Gadaipur Bandh Road, New Delhi, and stopped a Santro Car and apprehended one supplier of illicit liquor.

The police recovered 50 cartons containing a total number of 2,500 quarters of illicit liquor (Motta Orange Masaledar desi sharab) from the boot and back seat of the car. Subsequently, the accused identified as Chander Bhan, resident of Gurugram in Haryana, was arrested by the police.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused Chander Bhan used to supply illicit liquor from Gurugram to Delhi. The accused said that he came to Delhi in search of work and started doing bootlegging.

The police said that the accused bootlegger was found to be previously involved in five cases. The Police has arrested the accused under sections 33 and 58 of the Delhi Police Act and further probe is on.

