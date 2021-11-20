Head granthi of Kabul Gurudwara evacuated along with caretaker on eve of 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev

The Indian World Forum in coordination with the government of India and assistance from Sobti Foundation has evacuated Satvir Singh, an Indian citizen, and head granthi Gurdwara Karte Parwan Kabul along with Sorjit Singh, caretaker Khost Gurdwara.

The evacuation took place on the eve of the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on Friday.

"I am extremely thankful to the Government of India for evacuating me from Afghanistan amid these hard times," said Sorjit Singh who arrived in Delhi late at night on Friday.

Sorjit stressed that he went to Afghanistan "for 15 days but returned to India after 8 months."

Satvir Singh, after arriving here said that people are living in fear in Afghanistan.

"However, some representatives of the Taliban had given us assurance of safety and co-operation," said Satvir, head granthi, Gurdwara Karte Parwan, Kabul.

Satvir also emphasized that the members of the Hindu and Sikh communities working in Afghanistan want to come to India.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor