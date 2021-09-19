Headmaster held for molesting class 4 girl in Bihar's Katihar

Patna, Sep 19 Katihar Police have arrested a principal (Head Master) of primary school for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old minor girl of class 4, an official said.

The incident took place on Saturday when the girl screamed after the school principal bit her on the cheek inside the classroom. Some local villagers after hearing the girl scream ran inside the Pipri Bahiyarpur primary school located in Seemapur village.

Villagers then nabbed the headmaster and brutally assaulted him using batons. They locked the principal inside a room of the school till the Barari Police arrived at the spot. A video of the assault on the principal also went viral on the social media. Angry villagers are seen assaulting the principal when police personnel were escorting him to a police van.

"We have taken the statement of the victim and also conducted her medical examination in Katihar Sadar hospital. The accused has been booked under POCSO Act," said an investigating officer of Barari police station who requested not to be named.

