Health, agriculture, green growth are natural areas for collaboration with Israel: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday said that he had a productive meeting with members of Israeli chambers of commerce and added that there are several priority areas for collaboration, including the health sector, agriculture and green growth.

"A productive meeting with Israeli chambers of commerce and the innovation ecosystem. Appreciate their visible enthusiasm for doing more partnerships with India. Many post-Covid priorities including digital, health, agriculture and green growth are natural areas for our collaboration," EAM Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar today visited the Indian cemetery in Jerusalem and paid homage to the Indian soldiers who died during World War I. During his visit, he is scheduled to hold talks with Israel's top leadership.

"Visited the Indian Cemetery at Talpiot as my first engagement in Jerusalem. Paid homage to the brave Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during World War I," Jaishankar tweeted.

This ongoing visit is Jaishankar's first to the country as the External Affairs Minister.

After reaching Israel, the minister wrote on Twitter: "Shalom Israel! Arrived on my first visit as External Affairs Minister. Looking forward to a great visit."

During his three-day visit, Jaishankar will hold a bilateral meeting with the Foreign Minister of Israel Yair Lapid and will also call on Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

India and Israel elevated bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership during the historic visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel in July.

Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that Jaishankar will interact with the Indian-origin Jewish community in Israel, Indologists, Indian students who are currently pursuing their education in Israeli universities, and business people, including from the hi-tech industries.

The visit will also be an occasion to pay tribute to the valiant Indian soldiers who laid their lives in the region, especially during the First World War. 2017.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor