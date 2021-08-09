Heavy downpours affect over 100,000 in China's Sichuan

Beijing, Aug 9 Torrential rains have affected more than 100,000 residents in China's Sichuan province and forced the emergency evacuation of over 7,000 people, local authorities said.

The heavy downpours lashed the northeastern part of Sichuan, including the cities of Bazhong, Nanchong and Dazhou, from 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday, flooding roads and raising water levels of several local rivers above warning levels, according to the Sichuan provincial water resources department.

A monitoring station in Yingshan County, under Nanchong, saw precipitation of 424.8 mm in the 24-hour period, Xinhua news agency quoted the Department as saying.

Disaster relief and rescue efforts are underway.

