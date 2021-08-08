Heavy fighting underway in 3 Afghan provinces

Kabul, Aug 8 Heavy fighting between Afghan security forces and the Taliban is currently underway the three northern provinces of Kunduz, Sar-e-Pul and Jawzjan with reports of civilian casualties in the clashes, a media report said on Sunday.

Citing sources, the TOLO News report said the clashes in Kunduz have reached the centreof the city of Kunduz and some key government buildings have fallen to the Taliban.

At least 11 people have been killed and 39 more have been wounded in Kunduz clashes that started on Friday evening, the provincial public health directorate said.

A source from the province said clashes have intensified near the police headquarters and the main roundabout in the centre of Kunduz city.

Meanwhile, the sources said that the fighting in Sar-e-Pul has reached the capital of the province and the Sancharak district.

The sources added that Babur Ishchi, head of Jawzjan provincial council, surrounded to the Taliban along with his 20 fighters after hours of clashes against the group in Khawja Do Koh district, which is the hometown of former Vice President Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum and was one of the two areas under government control in the province.

Sources said that Taliban has released Ishchi's fighters but has "taken him and his brother" with them.

The Taliban in a statement claimed that Ishchi and his men have surrendered to the group.

Fierce fighting is also continuing in Takhar and Badakhshan provinces, the TOLO News report said.

In Badakhshan, police said Taliban attacks on the city of Faizabad were pushed back by Afghan forces.

