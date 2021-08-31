Heavy rain across Delhi-NCR leads to waterlogging, traffic jams

New Delhi, Aug 31 Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday leading to waterlogging on arterial roads, which in turn, caused severe traffic jams.

Several parts of Delhi and the adjoining cities such as Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram received moderate to heavy rain, the weatherman said.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, waterlogging was reported on several key roads, including Shahjahan Road, W Point ITO, Thyagraj Marg, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Moolchand Underpass, AIIMS, among others.

Due to the breakdown of a DTC bus, there was a massive traffic snarl in Ashram Chowk, while vehicular movement from Sarai Kale Khan to Akshardham, Vikas Marg, Pusta Road, Bara Khamba road was also very slow.

Due to damaged roads, vehicular movement from Narayana to Dhaula Kuan was also very slow, said the Delhi Traffic Police.

Traffic jams were also witnessed on the National Highway-24, near the Noida-Delhi Border.

The rainfall began at around 9.30 a.m., when people were about to leave from their homes or were already on the road to work.

