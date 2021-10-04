Heavy rain affects over 16,000 people in northeast China

More than 16,000 people in China's Liaoning province have been affected by heavy rainfall beginning Saturday, local media said.

Most areas of Liaoning were battered by moderate to heavy downpours, with some areas hit by extreme rainstorms and hail, Xinhua news agency reported citing the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters said Monday.

The agency stated that a total of 16,583 people have been affected so far.

The province has relocated 4,513 people to safety. The affected area of crops has equalled 2,533.13 hectares of land, leading to a direct economic loss of about USD 26 million.

( With inputs from ANI )

