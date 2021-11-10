Heavy rain falls on just one car, during storm in Indonesia, onlookers shocked

A resident of the Indonesian city of Bekasi filmed a rare weather event where it started to rain during a storm, but the shower only fell on one car. The rare weather phenomenon is called “ultra localized rain. Speaking about the same, one of the onlookers said, At first, I thought someone was playing with water above the hotel. But when I looked up, the water was actually falling from the sky. It was raining.'Uryan, who is a member of the Bekasi Regency Regional House of Representatives, approached the drenched black car but said he did not find anyone deliberately spraying water on it.

A similar incident also occurred in 2017 in Indonesia, where rain poured on a single house in South Jakarta. Ultra localised rain has also been recorded in Palermo, Italy in 2016.The rain that occurred on a patch of road at that time shocked motorists and pedestrians. Indonesia and other countries in Southeast Asia such as Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand are at the peak of their tropical monsoon rainy season, which lasts until late November. Soaring temperatures reaching 35 degrees Celsius are often followed by powerful tropical storms with thunder, lightning, rain and flash floods which cause rivers to flow faster and become dangerous. Met Office meterologists poured cold water on the claims of a rare weather event.