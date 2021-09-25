Heavy rain, floods affect over 300K people in Sudan

United Nations, Sep 25 Heavy rain and subsequent flooding have affected more than 300,000 people in 14 of Sudan's 18 states, and relief stocks are running low, UN humanitar said.

"Flooding has destroyed 15,000 houses and damaged 45,000," the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Friday.

"Bridges have collapsed, roads have been cut off and farmland has been inundated. Thousands of people are homeless and sheltering in schools and public buildings."

The Office warned that relief stocks urgently need to be replenished, reports Xinhua news agency.

Aid reached 183,000 people, including food aid for more than 88,000 people, the provision of shelter and non-food items to nearly 72,000 people, and direct health services to more than 14,500 people.

There is fear a pipeline break could leave 330,000 people without adequate water, sanitation and hygiene support, which is critical in a flood emergency, OCHA said.

It would deprive more than 250,000 people of essential health services.

The Sudanese government is leading the response with the UN and non-governmental partners.

White Nile, Gedaref and Al Jazirah states are the most affected, the humanitarian office said.

The $1.9 billion UN-coordinated Humanitarian Response Plan is only 25 per cent funded, OCHA said. That is 10 per cent below the average of all the response plans.

