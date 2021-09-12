Heavy rain kills 12 people in Pak

Islamabad, Sep 12 Twelve people were killed and two others injured due to heavy downpour in Mansehra district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, local media reported.

Four to five houses were razed to the ground due to landslides caused by the heavy downpour, Xinhua news agency quoted the reports as saying.

There were 16 people in the houses and search for the remaining two has been underway, according to media.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Climate impacts including cloud bursts, which lead to heavy downpour, are becoming more frequent in the country in recent years, causing casualties and damages.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor