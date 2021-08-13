Heavy rain lashes Japan, leaves 1 person dead

Tokyo, Aug 13 Heavy rain lased western and southwestern Japan on Friday, leaving one person dead and at least two others missing, while the country's weather agency issued warnings for more downpours.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued its highest level rain alert in the western prefecture of Hiroshima, warning of possible flooding, swollen rivers and mudslides, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to local authorities, a woman died and two others remained missing after a mudslide destroyed two homes in Unzen, Nagasaki prefecture, in the southwestern Kyushu region.

A man in his 60s was saved from the site.

According to the weather agency, amounts of rainfall in Unzen and Shimabara reached record high.

In Amakusa, Kumamoto prefecture, record downpour was also recorded in the same period.

In Tokyo, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga held an emergency meeting with members of his cabinet, calling on people affected to evacuate immediately if necessary.

