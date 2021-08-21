Heavy rain leads to waterlogging, traffic jams in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 21 A few hours of heavy rain on Saturday caused waterlogging in Gurugram, affecting the vehicular and pedestrian movementse.

Light rains started at around 6.30 a.m., which gained momentum by 8 a.m. and between 8.45 a.m. to 9.30 a.m., it turned into a heavy downpour.

The traffic movement on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway was severely hit due to waterlogging.

The city was submerged in an average of 3 feet of water with the worst-hit areas being Delhi-Gurugram expressway, service lane near Jharsa Chowk, Bristol Chowk, Galleria Market, Iffco Chowk, Posco Red light, AIT Chowk, Sector-54, Jawala Mill, Udyog Vihar and Basai Road.

Morning rush hour traffic was affected and the police struggled to keep the vehicles moving.

Also, an underpass on the Golf Course road was waterlogged and closed for traffic movement.

The Gurugram Police on its official Twitter handle alerted the commuters about the heavy traffic and waterlogging in several areas.

"Water-logging has been reported at Bristol Chowk on MG Road, Signature Tower on NH-48. Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly."

Waterlogging was also reported from areas like the Old Delhi road in front of Maruti Gate-1, Unitech Cyber Park, Palam Vihar roundabouts and Golf Course Road in Gurugram.

"Heavy rains disrupt traffic movements in Gurugram, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on their task to flush out rainwater in the drainage with the help of pumps and machines. The civic body officials have been deployed at the waterlogged spot to take a stock of the drainage situation in the city," said an official at MCG.

"We have already deployed traffic personnel at the major junctions to ensure smooth traffic movement. We are also closely coordinating with concerned agencies to tackle waterlogging problems so that the vehicular movement across the city remains undisrupted," Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said.

