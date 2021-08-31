Heavy rains lash Gurugram, disrupt traffic movements in many areas

Gurugram, Aug 31 Three hours of rain on Tuesday morning caused heavy water-logging and flood-like situation on multiple stretches and areas in Gurugram.

Multiple city roads including state highways and the Delhi-Jaipur were submerged under an average of 3-4 feet of water.

The worst-hit areas being the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48) service lane near Hero Honda Chowk, IffCO Chowk, Jharsa Chowk, Narsinghpur, Bilaspur, Sohna Road, Basai Chowk, Sohna Chowk, Sector 4-7-9, Hanuman Chowk, Golf Course Road, Dhankot, Fazilpur Chowk, Vatika Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Baghtawar Chowk, Atul Kataria Chowk, Kapashera border, Udyog Vihar, Jocbpura, Sadar Bazar, Mahavir Chowk, Dundahera, Bhimgarh Kheri, near Medanta underpass and Jawala Mill.

Apart from these areas, Sheetla Mata Road, Sanjay Gram Road, Old Delhi Road, Palam Vihar Road, Kartepuri Chowk, Sector-4 Road, Udyog Vihar, Atlas Chowk, Signature Tower Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk were also badly affected by the waterlogging.

Both vehicular traffic and pedestrian movement were disrupted due to water-logging on multiple stretches.

Morning rush hour traffic was badly affected and the police struggled to keep the vehicles moving. The policemen were seen standing in knee-deep water while struggling to keep traffic going.

People also took to Twitter to post pictures and videos of their areas.

The rainwater not only submerged the city's main stretches and connecting roads but also the district court premises which were under 3-feet water.

The city's bus stand and surrounding areas in old Gurugram were completely submerged under rainwater.

Light rains started at around 10.15 a.m. on Tuesday, but they gained momentum after 10.30 a.m. and turned into a heavy downpour till 12.30 p.m.

In an encouraging development, once again the traffic police were quick to issue online alerts on Twitter about severely affected areas and deploying staff to clear the jams.

"Heavy rains disrupt traffic movements in Gurugram, the MCG and other concern departments on their task to flush out rain water in the drainage with the help of pumps, fire tenders and other machinery," said a senior police official.

