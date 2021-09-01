Heavy rains turn Delhi's roads, markets into flood zones

New Delhi, Sep 1 The plush diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri, financial hub Connaught Place market and several small lanes in the heart of Old Delhi, Chandni Chowk area were inundated due to heavy rains since Wednesday morning causing trouble to traders and commuters leading to heavy traffic jams across the national capital.

The roads outside the US Embassy in Chanakyapuri, Inner circle of Connaught Place, the road below the Minto Bridge and several other areas across Delhi were flooded resulting in obstruction to vehicular movement.

As safety measures, traffic police had closed both carriageways of the road below Minto Bridge for few hours and diverted traffic movement from Connaught Place towards Barakhamba Road and traffic coming from Kamla Market side was diverted towards Deen Dayal Upaddhay Road.

Similarly, the commuters moving from Dhaula Kuan towards 11 Murti were stuck on road due to heavy water-logging. "Traffic movement is obstructed in the carriageway from Naraina towards Dhaula Kuan due to heavy water-logging," said a Delhi traffic police.

"The main road of the Chandni Chowk market, where redevelopment work was carried out recently, was not affected as much as the small lanes and alleys inside the market here. All the drains were choked in those areas leading to water-logging," said president of Chandni Chowk Sarva Vyapar Mandal, Sanjay Bhargava.

Lodhi Road observatory had recorded 120.2 mm rainfall while Safdarjung recorded 112.1 mm in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday while for next three hours, Safdarjung recorded 75.6 mm and Lodi Road recorded 75.4 mm rainfall, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

The other key areas where heavy water-logging was reported were Lajpat Nagar Metro Station, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Mool Chand bus stand, Aurbindo Marg near AIIMS flyover, areas near Jungpura metro station, Ring Road from AIIMS to Mool Chand along with several areas in south Delhi, including Saket, Press Enclave, Malviya Nagar.

Traffic police had also closed the carriageway from Dwarka to Rajapuri.

